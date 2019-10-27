6th Annual Vestido Rojo raises awareness for heart disease in Hispanic women

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 600 women donned red dresses in Springdale on Saturday to help spread awareness of heart disease in Hispanic women.

Live music, dancing, and even free health screenings were all available at the 6th Annual Vestido Rojo.

The event helps Hispanic women recognize heart disease as their biggest health threat and empowers them to take action.

“It is a day to celebrate women and to help them know more about their health, more about their risk factors,” said Serena Munns, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas American Heart Association.

Munns said learning the warning signs for stroke is vital to not only potentially save your life, but also someone else’s — those signs include numbness or weakness in the face, trouble seeing, and sudden dizziness.