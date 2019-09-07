85-year-old Idaho man killed in accident on I-40

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA) — An 85-year-old Idaho man was killed in Arkansas on Friday after a two-vehicle accident on I-40 eastbound near Mulberry.

According to a preliminary accident report by the Arkansas State Police, a 2017 Volvo rear-ended a 2017 Toyota on I-40 at around 8:20 p.m., causing the Toyota to leave the roadway and overturn several times.

Ray Don Pearson, an 85-year-old Blackfoot, Idaho man and the driver of the Toyota, was killed.

His wife, 70-year-old Wilam Leona Pearson, was injured and transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured, according to police.

