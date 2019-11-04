A-State now offering real estate testing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Real estate is a booming business in many cities across the country, including Little Rock.

Now, there’s some good news for those in the Region 8 area pursuing that career.

Arkansas State University is now listed as a testing center for Pearson View, which gives the real estate test for people to receive their license.

This means students no longer have to travel long distances to put their knowledge to the test.

“ASU, bringing that, keeps people from having to drive to Memphis or to drive to Little Rock to take a real estate test,” says Northeast Arkansas Real Estate school owner Felicia Johnson. “They don’t have to take off work as much or may not have enough gas money to do that.”

Real estate tests are given in the last two weeks of each month.

For more information on what tests A-State offers and their business hours, click here.