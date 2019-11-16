AR students compete in robotics tournament, give to a good cause

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Robotics students from across Arkansas traveled to Region 8 to put their building skills to the test while donating for a charitable cause.

The Vex Robotics Hurricane Fall Classic Tower Takeover Tournament held its competition at Jonesboro High School on Saturday.

The 45 participating teams also brought canned goods which were taken to the Cane Pantry.

A 7th-grade participant says the tournament Saturday was a great way to give the best of both worlds.

“That’ll be awesome because you get to combine two things that everybody loves! Like, who doesn’t love robots, and you get to help out people as you do it,” says robotics student Kierra Hart.

Another 7th-grade participant, whose school brought the most canned goods, says this is was an exciting moment for her and her team.

“I think it’s pretty good that we did this,” says Conner Junior High Student Breiyana James. “Some people need those canned goods to go to their house. So I think it’s good that we donated the most.”

Over 1,800 cans total were collected from all 45 teams that participated in Saturday’s tournament.