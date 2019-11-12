Early Season Arctic Blast. Record Cold Temperatures Expected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday, 10 PM Update: A blast of arctic air is surging south through Arkansas tonight with record cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values.

Rain, sleet and snow has mostly moved out of Arkansas. Wind and drier air should dry off most of the roads, but a few icy spots could still be possible on bridges and overpasses. Use extra caution traveling through early Tuesday morning.

Near record cold temperatures are expected by Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 10s North. Gusty winds will drive wind chills into single digits.

Record low temperatures are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The record low in Little Rock for Tuesday is 22 set in 1911. The record low on Wednesday of 20 set in 1986 may be broken with lows likely dropping into the teens. Not as cold Thursday and Friday mornings but still much colder than average for this time of year.

In addition to the very cold temperatures, gusty winds will continue through Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 40 MPH. A wind advisory is in effect for much of Arkansas through 3 AM Tuesday. Staying breezy Tuesday then winds die down by the evening hours.

Prepare for the extreme cold by following these cold weather safety tips: