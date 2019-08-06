Arkansas National Guard marksmanship competition

State’s best military shooters compete in 2019 TAG (The Adjutant General’s) Matches

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Army and Air National Guard Marksman will compete in a week-long, annual marksmanship competition on Aug. 5 through Aug. 9.

The competition will take place at the Robinson Maneuver training center in North Little Rock.

The primary purpose of the competition is the development of combat skills to improve proficiency above basic marksmanship requirements and increase battlefield survivability.

Soldiers and Airmen will compete with their military-issued M-4, M-16 series rifles and M-9 pistol. Shooting positions include prone supported and unsupported, sitting, kneeling, standing and improvised. Ranges vary in length from 10 meters to 400 meters.

Top shooters earn the Bronze Excellence in Competition badges and the Governor’s Twenty Tab.