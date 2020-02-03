As Greenlaw plays in Super Bowl 54, Man remembers how he saved his daughter 

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite the 49er’s losing the Super Bowl, A Northwest Arkansas dad says Arkansas’s own Dre Greenlaw is already a winner in his book.

Gerry Daly says Greenlaw saved his daughter from potential assault years ago.

Daly, who lives in Fayetteville, recalls a night he’ll never forget. In 2015, he says, his daughter was a freshman at the University of Arkansas and went to a party at a frat house.

“I got a call that my daughter was in the hospital,” Daly said. “It was very clear someone had slipped something in her drink.”

Daly says that’s when Dre Greenlaw intervened. He says the football standout knew his daughter because they went to Fayetteville High School. That night they didn’t go to the party together and Greenlaw wasn’t drinking, but the linebacker knew something was wrong.

“I felt like I needed to step in,” Dre Greenlaw said at a press conference.

“Dre basically stopped the guy and said she’s not going anywhere,” Daly said.

He says Greenlaw stuck around and waited for help.

“He made sure nothing bad happened. He got her arrangements to get her to the hospital and checked up on her the next day to make sure everything was fine,” Daly said.

Daly shared the story of his daughter’s hero in a series of tweets that went viral last year after he was drafted by the 49er’s.

Daly didn’t want to jeopardize Greenlaw’s chances from pursuing a career in the NFL.

“He risked that all for my daughter, I mean, that’s something. That really is something.”

He says seeing Greenlaw on football’s biggest stage proves he’s a winner on and off the field.

“He’s a good guy.”

Daly says his daughter is getting married in a couple months and Greenlaw is going to the wedding.