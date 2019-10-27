Authorities search for suspect who shot at deputy in White County

MCRAE, Ark. (KAIT) – The White County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to content partner KARK, White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said a manhunt is underway for the person who reportedly fired a weapon at a deputy while fleeing on foot around 4 p.m. Oct. 27.

The deputy was not injured, KARK reported.

Deputies are believed to be searching an area ten miles south of Searcy in a farm field near McRae. Miller told KARK that multiple agencies are helping in the search including Arkansas Game and Fish officers and Arkansas State Police.

Miller is also asking the public to avoid the area right now.