Blake Anderson will coach Arkansas State Saturday vs. UNLV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Blake Anderson’s leave of absence is over.

The Arkansas State head football coach will be on the sidelines Saturday night as the Red Wolves face UNLV. KNEA radio host and A-State sideline reporter Brad Bobo was the first to report the news. KAIT confirmed it with a source close to the Red Wolves program. Anderson surprised the squad at the team hotel.

Anderson took a leave of absence on August 19th to be with his wife Wendy as she fought cancer. She passed away on August 20th. Blake was in Texas for the service.