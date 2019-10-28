BREAKING: Gunfire Exchange In Downtown Little Rock 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire in Downtown Little Rock.

Police say there were multiple “shots fired” calls in the area of 6th & Rock and 7th & Rock. It’s in a popular area near bars, restaurants, the bus station, and apartment complexes.

Police are on the scene. Detectives believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

There has been a report of at least one car hit by gunfire.

Right now, there is no one injured. This is an on-going investigation. We will keep you updated as we learn more from the police.