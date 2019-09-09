Burn bans issued due to dry weather

County judges have issued burn bans in six counties in southern Arkansas. The Arkansas Forestry Commission reports Howard, Hempstead, Miller, Ouachita, Drew and Ashley counties are currently under a burn ban. No burning of any brush piles or household trash items is allowed in these locations until further notice.

All of south and parts of west central Arkansas are also under a moderate risk for wildfire danger.

The issuance of burn bans and wildfire danger risk increase is a result of a prolonged period of dry conditions and little rainfall expected in the week ahead. Additional burn bans may be issued this week.