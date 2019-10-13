Butterflies fill the skies, remembering those gone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Butterflies representing everlasting life filled the Jonesboro sky near St. Bernards Sunday to remember lives lost after hospice care.

St. Bernards held its 12th annual Butterfly Release with hundreds in attendance.

Shared memories by Arkansas State University Head Football Coach Blake Anderson moved the crowd and local school choirs sang uplifting music.

The money raised from the release goes to support St. Bernards’ Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.

Case Manager for St. Bernards Hospice Alicia Seruya says she herself has had a family to go through the hospice house.

She says the staff cares about those they serve.

“What we do in hospice is special. The end of life is just as important as special as the beginning of life,” she said.

Seruya says she finds comfort knowing those in attendance shared the same experience she has gone through