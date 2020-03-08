Carnival raises money for local CASA program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Saturday was a great day to enjoy some carnival fun and give back while doing it.

CASA of the 2nd Judicial District held its fourth annual carnival fundraiser Saturday, offering everything from games and bounce houses to cotton candy and popcorn.

The money raised goes back into the local CASA program, helping kids in the foster care system.

“We advocate for children in foster care, we’re Court-Appointed Special Advocates, so all the proceeds go to advocating for children that are in foster care until they reach a safe and permanent home,” said CASA advocate coordinator for Mississippi County Evan Clower.

CASA of the 2nd Judicial District only needs 39 more volunteers to be able to serve every child in their district.

To learn more about how to volunteer, visit their website here.