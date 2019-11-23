Christmas at the Park has its grand opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Santa kept his July promise and made a return for Christmas at the Park Friday.

And while the weather outside might have been frightful, it didn’t stop many from taking a ride through the attraction.

Over 300 different light fixtures cover Joe Mack Campbell Park and it took three weeks to get the entire thing together.

An official says people should not let the cold temperatures stop you from visiting.

“It’s an enclosed area up there as well. Santa is there. So, we hope people don’t let the cold keep them at home. Come on out and enjoy some fun with us,” event coordinator Adam Sartin.

There will be multiple events throughout the next month with a closing night on Jan. 4.

For more information, visit their site here.