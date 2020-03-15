City of Little Rocks gives evening update for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK – Visit littlerock.gov/COVID19 for the latest information on response to the COVID-19 health crisis. The following changes have been made:

Closures, Meetings, and Groups

The Little Rock Zoo, golf courses, and tennis facilities will close to the public Monday, March 16 until March 30.

The City will reschedule events with planned attendance of 100 or more, a change from the previous plan of 200 or more. As a reminder, all community centers and the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center are closed to the public until March 30.

Board of Directors Meeting

The City Board of Directors will continue to meet. However, residents are strongly encouraged to watch the meeting from cable access channel 11, LittleRock.gov, or directly from the City of Little Rock YouTube channel. Residents who would like to participate in the Citizen Communication portion of the meeting should send their statement or question to board@littlerock.gov or call 501.371.4766 for the City’s Deputy Clerk.

UPDATE: Student Grab-and-Go Feeding Plan THIS WEEK

This week breakfast will be provided 8-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Chicot Elementary School, 11100 Chicot Road

Booker Magnet Elementary School, 2016 Barber Street

King Elementary School, 905 MLK Drive

Romine Elementary School, 3400 Romine Road

Stephens Elementary School, 3700 W. 18 th Street

Street Terry Elementary School, 10800 Mara Lynn Road

McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road

Wakefield Elementary School, 75 Westminister Drive

Additionally, three CALS libraries will also be open for grab-and-go lunch at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m.:

Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road

Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester Street

Sid McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road