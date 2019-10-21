Community members gather for ‘Ask Me Anything’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Community members are now able to ask difficult questions they don’t know how to ask.

Presented by Cornerstone United Methodist Church each Sunday in October, the church features special guests who specialize in each weekly topic discussed to answer questions for the community.

Sunday’s topic covered how to keep your loved ones safe, and the next session will consist of professional counselors discussing how to process grief and loss.

“Just conversations in general that are difficult to have, questions that are difficult to ask, and allowing people to do that in a safe space,” Kathleen McMurray, pastor, said.

Sunday, Oct. 27 is the last “Ask Me Anything” session of the month. If interested, you can join the conversation beginning at 4 p.m.