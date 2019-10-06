CycleNation bikes into Bentonville for stroke, heart disease prevention

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The American Heart Association hosted a biking event in Bentonville on Saturday to raise money for stroke and heart disease prevention.

The ‘CycleNation’ event included a stationary bike ride, as well as a 10-mile family fun ride.

“We have heart walk, which is great, but this takes a new spin on things we are able to do in our community,” said executive director Serena Munns. “We have a community that is driven by cycling, so this was a great next step.”

KNWA Today anchor Tavares Jones emceed the event.