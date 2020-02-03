Deputy placed on Administrative Leave after arrest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:



PULASKI COUNTY, Ark., — On February 2, 2020, Administrators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the arrest of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Shante Holloway.

The off-duty deputy was arrested by the UAMS Police Department on Domestic Battery third-degree charges just before 10:30 am of February 2, 2020.

Deputy Holloway has only worked for the Pulaski County Sherrif’s Office for a little over a year, is assigned to the Detention Facility.

Commanders have placed Deputy Holloway on Administrative Leave pending a thorough investigation, criminal and internal.

If there are any questions related to the arrest, it should be directed to the UAM Police Department.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story