Elton John’s Three-Year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is Coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ar – Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be making stops in new cities across North America such as Hershey, PA, Greensboro, NC, Knoxville, TN, Fargo, ND, and right here in the natural state, North Little Rock, AR. on July 3, 2020 at the Simmons Bank Arena. It’s been 20 years since the artist opened the arena when it was then called Alltel arena.

Tickets for the July show go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. American Express Pre-Sale begins Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $69.50, $124.50 and $224.50, plus applicable service charges.