Fall festival supports school projects, supplies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An annual event provided some fun for children and families as well as provided money to buy much-needed items for an area school.

The Valley View School District hosted its Fall Festival Saturday, with hundreds of people attending the event.

Officials said the event, sponsored by the local PTA, helps to pay for projects and equipment that the group purchases for the school.

Jessica Sykes, who serves as the president of the PTA, said the festival raises about $15,000 each year for the school.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, it helps us to get much needed technology into each of the schools and any other items such as books, calculators and things like that,” Sykes said.

The group has also bought computers and fine arts supplies with the money raised from the festival.

In addition to several booths and inflatables at the festival, festival goers also got to hear music from Cory Jackson, who recently appeared on the NBC show “The Voice.”