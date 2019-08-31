Fans react to A-State’s clear bag policy at games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University fans spent the early part of Saturday enjoying the game day experience.

Tents flooded the campus surrounding the stadium, each one decorated in their own unique way.

But what makes any tailgate stand out is the food and everyone came with their specialties from catfish to fajitas.

This year, fans are able to enjoy a new area to tailgate, along with a renovated north end zone, but one thing that might take a little getting used to is the new clear bag policy.

On Saturday, fans were sporting various styles.

“We had one given to us, actually,” Hannah Mcginnis said. “It’s a clear bag with a Red Wolf on it. So, it’s got a lot of spirit.”

Mcginnis and others stand behind the new policy.

“I think it’s a great idea, just in the current climate that we live in,” Mcginnis said.

“I think it gives everybody a secure feeling,” Mekelle Stanley said. “I think it’s a safety issue and everyone across the country is going to it.”

