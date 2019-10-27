Fayetteville police find man shot near West Wedington Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest in Fayetteville on Saturday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the area of West Wedington Drive for a domestic disturbance call at around 1:51 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was “transported to a local medical facility in stable condition,” according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

