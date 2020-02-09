Fayetteville Public Library hosts college readiness seminar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Is college right for me? It is a question that the Fayetteville Public Library hopes to help people answer with their lecture series.

Called “Planning for College – Is It Right for Me?” the lecture series is designed to help answer the tough questions and discuss the benefits and drawbacks of higher education.

It is the first of a two-part series that is a joint effort by the University of Arkansas and Fayetteville Public Library

Joel Bunch, Reference Librarian at the Fayetteville Public Library says,

“Everyone has heard of the student loan crisis so we want to give people the information where they can make a decision that they can feel comfortable with and have a better idea of what they’re doing.”