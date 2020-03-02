Fayetteville shoppers soon may see a 10 cent fee on plastic, paper bags

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 02: A cashier bags groceries in plastic bags at Nijiya Market June 2, 2010 in San Francisco, California. California may become the first state in the nation to ban plastic bags from grocery and convenience stores. In addition to the ban, consumers would be charged 5 cents per paper bag if they do not bring their own reusable bags. Assembly bill AB1998 is supported by Gov. Arnold Schwarzengger and is expected to pass an assembly vote this week before moving to the State Senate for a vote later this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City Council of Fayetteville is mulling over the possibility of implementing a 10 cent fee on single-use plastic and paper bags to encourage shoppers to be more environmentally conscious.

The council will meet Tuesday to discuss the proposal which would only apply to businesses greater than 10,000 square feet.

Large supermarkets and pharmacies such as Target and Walgreens would fall in this category, but small businesses like ethnic grocery stores and hardware stores would not be impacted by the change.

This proposal follows a decision made by the city council in June to conduct an in-depth study on the use of plastic bags in the area.