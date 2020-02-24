Fire Department in need of new turnout gear

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Cherokee Village Fire Department is in need of new turnout gear.

City officials will talk about appropriating money for the gear at next month’s city council meeting, after a grant the department had applied for did not get approved.

Mayor Russell Stokes said their current gear has aged, making it bulkier and heavy compared to newer gear.

“It makes it more tiring on the firefighter when they’re fighting a fire, and the new turnout gear is a little lighter weight and we can self-maintain it,” said Stokes.

Mayor Stokes said they need 10 units for the department, and each unit costs about $2,600.