Food Truck Court coming to Park Hill area in NLR

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-The food truck industry is taking new heights.

On Monday night, City Council members in North Little Rock approved a motion to bring a food truck court to the Park Hill area.

Its called the Filling Station NLR.

It something Joy Evans has been wanting to bring to the North Little Rock area.

Pretty soon you’ll be able to try different foods all in one spot.

The food truck court will be located at the former gas station on JFK Boulevard in North Little Rock. It will have four food trucks with a small patio outside and parking will be across the street.

Food truck owners would be able to rent spots daily, weekly or monthly.

At the city council meeting, board members say they’ve received thousands of emails from people who are happy about the new establishment.

“People are excited, an opportunity to walk to the food truck court with some new food opportunities, a neighborhood gathering place and just a new environment that they haven’t had there before,” Beth White said.

“Every time I would drive through Park Hill I would look over at that location and I would like it was calling my name for something,” Joy Evans said.

The building still has to be renovated before anything happens.

Evans says she hopes to have everything up and running in April.