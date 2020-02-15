FOX 16 Crew stays overnight in Fee House for paranormal experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Valentine’s Day is here and some folks in Little Rock are expressing their love with a paranormal experience being offered at the Fee House, a house in Downtown Little Rock. The event is for couples and/or singles to take a tour or even stay in the house overnight.

“It’s a lot of energy moving through the house,” owner, Drew Counsell-Short said.

The house was built in the 1890’s. One of our crews went to the house during the day to get a closer look at the place.

“There will be times I leave the house at night and lock up and all the bedroom doors on the upstairs will all be open like they should be and there’s like times I go in the next room and they were all completely closed,” Counsell-Short said.

Now the new owners are showing off the haunted history. The owner Drew-Counsell-Short said only a special investigation team have been able to stay inside the house overnight.

“No one has been able to officially fall asleep in the house and stay,” Counsell-Short said. “No one has been able to go all night long.”

Counsell-Short said he didn’t know the house was haunted when he and his husband first bought the house, but they quickly learned the history of the families who lived there before.

“There’s just lots of death and craziness,” Counsell-Short said.

He can point out all the areas of the house where there’s been a lot of paranormal activity. Thursday night Alexis Wainwright and Lauren Swaim.

Fast forward a few hours into the morning they said they started to hear a few noises. Sleep wasn’t much of an option for them because of excitement and/or fear but the two made it to sunrise.

Counsell-Short said he wants to raise enough money to renovate the house into a bed and breakfast.

“We want to put the master in the attic, with a bathroom there,” Counsell-Short said. “So when we’re done we plan on making it 7 bedrooms and 7 1/2 bath.”

For more information on the house or how to get tickets you can click here. The event goes through the weekend.