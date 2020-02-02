Frost Fest brings in breweries from across the region for a cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Beer lovers in Fayetteville rejoiced this Saturday as craft breweries from across the region poured in to show off their special blends.

Frost Fest 2020, organized by popular Fayetteville brewery Fossil Cove, was filled to the brim with over 40 craft and microbrews from breweries in Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and more.

The event consisted of more than just beer though. Live art, food trucks, and local vendors were on the scene to compliment breweries from more than eight states.

Live music was also performed by String Deft, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, and Monk Is King.

A portion of the Frost Fest ticket proceeds goes to Apple Seeds NWA and Barley, Hops & Water, non-profit organizations committed to expanding access and knowledge of sustainable agriculture and protecting natural spaces.

