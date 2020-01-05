Funeral services announced for Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – The funeral services for a longtime Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officer have been announced.

According to a post on the Eddie’s Family Funeral Home website, the visitation for Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Melbourne First Baptist Church on Highway 9 Spur.

The funeral service for Blackley will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at the church, according to the funeral home.

According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Blackley died.

By Region 8 Newsdesk| January 4, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST – Updated January 5 at 5:17 PM

Blackley announced last June that he was receiving treatment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for stage 4 lung cancer.

“There are a lot of rumors out. Some good, some bad,” Blackley said in the announcement. “Need all the prayers we can get.”

About a month later, hundreds of residents helped to raise money for the sheriff with a BBQ dinner and live auction in Melbourne.

Blackley said he could not believe the support he received.

“I never dreamed that there would be this many people here,” Blackley said.