Group calls on community to remember two Vietnam vets laid to rest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two Vietnam War veterans are being laid to rest Tuesday at the Fayetteville National Cemetry and one group is trying to gather the community to give them the service they deserve.

Edward Allen Miller and William Stout served the nation during the Vietnam War and are being buried Tuesday, yet neither has any immediate family in the area.

Members of the community are asking for additional support and participation in the service to make up for that fact.

The services are being held at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.