Helena-West Helena: Three murder investigations in three days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a wrecked vehicle in a ditch Saturday night in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, police said.

Antwon Mooney, 27, is the third man killed in little more than two days during a spate of violence in the small Delta town, population 12,000.

Police say Mooney was shot multiple times, but was still responsive when they found him at 10:22 p.m. at North Third Street and East Baldwin Avenue as they responded to a call of shots fired.

He was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No one is in custody and police didn’t release information about a shooter.

Jamarius Reese, 20, and Donameka Ballard, 24, were both killed Friday in shootings that happened an hour apart in Helena-West Helena. Police have not reported making any arrests in those cases. Two more men were also shot late Friday night, though both were reportedly in non-critical condition.

Police haven’t said whether any of the shootings are related.