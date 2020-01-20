Homicide in Clarksville, police investigating, suspect arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., — On Sunday afternoon at about 4:00 P.M., the Clarksville Police Department responded to the area of Love Circle after receiving reports of an individual being stabbed.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the stabbing victim, 36-year-old, Harley Lowrance.

Victim Harley Lowrance was transported to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The stabbing suspect, 42-year-old Billy Brewer, was taken into custody a short time later after fleeing the scene.

Brewer will be held at the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting a Probable Cause First Appearance.

Next of kin has been notified.

This is all we can release at this time as the investigation is Active and Ongoing.

More details as they are released.