JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 5000 block of Brac Place.

Officers were contacted earlier today regarding a welfare check and were unable to make contact with the homeowner.

JPD was contacted again when friends and family were still unable to reach the victim.

Officers forced entry into the home and found the victim deceased.

Coroner has ruled it a homicide. CID is investigating.