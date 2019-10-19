Inclusive playground opens in Bentonville



BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An inclusive playground for kids of all abilities officially opened in Bentonville on Saturday.

Citizen’s Park Playground at 1101 SW Citizens Circle, is specifically designed to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The grand opening was a big celebration including live music from Trout Fishing in America, a fun run, and guest speakers.

The $450,000 project was made possible by taxpayers, Visit Bentonville, Bentonville Lions Club, and the Walton Family Foundation.

David Wright, Bentonville Parks, and Recreation Director say he’s proud of the impact the playground has the ability to have.

“There are no steps in the playground whatsoever, everything is a ramp. That’s designed for kids in a wheelchair,” Wright said. “In my 25-year career in public parks, I’ve been telling people I think I’m more proud of this project than anything I’ve done.”

Bryan Tucker visited the playground with his 10-year-old son, Brody.

“He’s been looking forward to coming out here for a while,” he said. “It’s definitely neat.”

On the playground, there are various sensory items to grab kids’ attention.

“Kids with autism, those sensory things mean a lot to them,” Wright said. “Parents asked us to do double slides or wide slides that even two people can go down. You see a lot of that where two folks can go down at the same time, meet at the bottom — that way a child isn’t sitting there waiting on them.”

Every piece of the playground was intentionally designed so kids with special needs can have the same opportunity to use all the equipment.

The are several chairs in the middle of the playground.

“It’s a chill-out chair. Maybe an autistic child who maybe just has a little too much going on at one time can sit down and relax,” Wright said.

In addition, there are two ziplines. One is for able-bodied kids, and the other has a brace.

Wright adds, “all kids, regardless of physical ability, can play together.”

The 35-acre park features:

Citizens Park Tennis Complex featuring 8 tennis courts and 8 pickleball courts

Multipurpose fields

1-mile looped trail

Amphitheater

Restroom

Citizens Park is also the home of the Bentonville Community Center

