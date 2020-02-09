Investigation into couple’s death leads to tragic discoveries, police say

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials said the deaths of a Mountain Home couple late last year was not an apparent crime of passion but a crime of preparation as police looked further into the deaths.

According to a report from content partner KARK/KLRT, 80-year-old Larry Skeen and his wife, 75-year-old Sharon Skeen, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies were found behind one of the duplexes on Embassy Court Nov. 5.

Lt. Eddie Griffin with Mountain Home police said the crime scene was difficult to comprehend.

“There was actually a letter posted on the back door telling the police to come inside and telling some of the details about where we would find things and what they wanted done,” Griffin said.

Griffin also said the deaths created a bleak and bizarre result in a couple’s vow to “til death do you part.”

“With anybody, you’re very saddened by it and pertaining to something like this,” Griffin told KARK/KLRT. “I think the main thing is if you have elderly loved ones in your life, be there … it may make all the difference.”