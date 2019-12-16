Jackson Co. law enforcement hosts first-ever ‘Stuff the Squad Car’ toy drive

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – Christmas spirit is in the air in Jackson County as dozens came together Sunday to make an impact for local children this holiday season.

Instead of stuffing criminals in the back of a squad car, deputies and citizens stuffed Christmas toys to support families in Jackson County.

The Newport Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office collaborated on their first-ever ‘Stuff the Squad Car’ toy drive, outside of Walmart in Newport.

Thanks to the support of the community, four police units were stuffed with toys, and over $1,700 were raised within a three-hour time period.



The chief of police in Newport said Sunday was a great turn-out for it being their first toy drive, and they hope to help brighten the smiles of families this holiday season.

“We’re just hoping to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer and some smiles to some kids’ faces and hopefully give them something their family wasn’t able to give them this time of year,” said Chief Allen Edwards. “Just trying to better the community.”

All donations were taken to the Jackson County Department of Human Services where they will be handed out to families in the area.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, first responders in the area will also have Shop with a Hero at the same the Walmart store in Newport from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.