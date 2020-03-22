Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in White Hall







WHITE HALL, Ark. -(PRESS RELEASE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a homicide.



Deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 10,000 block of Princeton Pike at 6:59 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis at 7:55 p.m.



The victim has been identified as 64-year-old, black male Robert Simmons.



The next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.





