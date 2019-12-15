Jonesboro murder victim’s family holds toy drive for victim’s children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Family and friends of a Jonesboro murder victim are holding onto the spirit of their loved one by lifting the spirits of the victim’s children this holiday season.

29-year-old Keisha Criglar was shot and killed in her home this past November in Jonesboro.

She left behind three children, in which two reportedly witnessed her death.

However now, Criglar’s family and friends want to make sure her kids are taken care of this holiday season by holding a toy drive.

After weeks of preparation and planning, people came by to drop off gift donations for the children ages 7, 9, and 10.

The victim’s sister describes Keisha as easy-going and says calls the help received so far a blessing.

“She was an easy-going person,” says Teadra Williams. “She was a real person. She didn’t like nobody doing anybody wrong. It was about her kids, my mom, and her kids.”

If you would like to donate Christmas gifts to the children of Kiesha Criglar, contact Teadra Williams at (214) 728-9657.