Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Roseclair Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A shooting Saturday evening left one person injured as Jonesboro police investigate and search for a suspect.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 24 about the shooting in the 400 block of Roseclair Street.

Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that the victim was shot in the leg and that no suspect was in custody.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.