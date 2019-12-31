Kidnapping suspect killed after Arkansas officer-involved shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.–The I-40 bridge was shutdown after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.

Officers said the incident started on Avalon and Court in Memphis concerning a robbery and kidnapping around 12:00 Tuesday morning. Police were told two suspects were seen forcing a man into the trunk of the car.

The suspects then fled the scene in a white Nissan.

MPD located the suspects’ car in the area of Madison and Clevland and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop the car and drove westbound on Madison Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects continued to drive towards I-40 into Arkansas. At this time, Arkansas State Police and West Memphis Police were notified about the incident.

The suspects eventually got off on the Mound City Road, turned around, and went eastbound on I-40 back towards Memphis.

An Arkansas State Police officer conducted a pit maneuver, forcing the suspect’s car to stop.

Two suspects tried to flee the scene, but officers quickly apprehended the driver without incident. The passenger jumped the concrete divider wall and was chased by officers on foot.

Authorities said shots were fired during the officer and suspect’s encounter.

The passenger was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured.

Originally, the Memphis Police Department told NBC affiliate Action News 5 the passenger was apprehended and the driver ran from the scene – but that has been corrected.

Investigators said the man kidnapped was a 61-year-old man, he was located in the trunk of the suspect’s car.

He had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Officials with the Memphis Police Department said the Arkansas State Police will be conducting this investigation since the fatal shooting happened in Arkansas.