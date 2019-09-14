Kids’ Color Run helps the community’s health through fitness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The downtown streets of Jonesboro saw lots of kids and plenty of color Saturday for St. Bernards’ race.

Petting zoos and vendors lined the sidewalk to greet kids and their parents for the Kids’ Color Run.

When the 400 kids got signed up, they entered their school’s information. Race Director Joanne Woodward said it was for a reason.

“We’re going to be able to offer P.E. scholarships at the local schools because every child that’s registered,” she said. “We take a note of their school and what happens is the highest percentage will get the P.E. scholarships.”

It’s part of the Get in Gear Series. It works to better the community’s health through fitness.

“Not only do we have this family, fun color event today, but down the way, some of our local schools might be able to buy more [playground] equipment,” Woodward said. “That really makes everybody happy and it’s part of the fitness aspect of this race.”

Woodward said it’s a good thing to be healthy and have fun while doing it.