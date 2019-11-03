Lake City holds ceremony at new veterans memorial

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 city is digging through history one name at a time, and each name is a veteran who fought for our country.

Lake City held its first ceremony at the new veterans memorial in front of the Lake City Museum.

Dozens of citizens were in attendance Saturday to pay their respects and honor veterans from the area.

State Senator John Cooper said the memorial is something the city should be proud of, especially with the given history.

“The emphasis on citizenship and honoring the veterans in times past, it’s just an honor to be here today,” says Cooper.

The memorial was built about a year ago, and more names will be added as they’re discovered during research.