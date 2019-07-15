Little Rock ranked in top 12 places to live







Little Rock is being recognized as one of the 12 best places to live in 2019.

The group Outside Online published the list saying Little Rock is a perfect home to enjoy your surroundings because of the easy access to bike/running trails and how much water is available to explore from nearby Fourche creek to lakes just a short drive away.

Little Rock also has more park land than nearly every other place on the list.

Some of the other cities on the list include Chicago, Tuscon, Boston, and Miami.

You can read the article on their website here.






