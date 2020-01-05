Local organization helps with healthy eating resolutions

One organization is helping people start the year right with healthy eating.

The “New You, Healthy You!” cooking class in Fayetteville teaches people to make healthy food swaps — like making fried rice with cauliflower.

This class is hosted by Ozark Natural Foods and Tricycle Farms.

The goal is to get people excited about nutritious cooking.

“To get people excited about being in the kitchen and cooking and taking a recipe and making it their own just makes my whole day,” Ozark Natural Foods Cook Heather Artripe said. “I love it so much.”

Artripe said she will host more classes with Tricycle Farms and the Fayetteville Public Library throughout the year.

The dates and times have not been released yet.