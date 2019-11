LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has been treated after a shooting near downtown Little Rock.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

It happened in the parking lot of the Kroger in the 1100 block of East Roosevelt around 4:30 p.m.

Police believe the victim was a bystander who was struck in the rear end as gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police are interviewing witnesses.