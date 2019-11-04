Man, 64, dies in Centerton house fire

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A 64-year-old man died on Sunday after a house fire in Centerton.

According to Centerton Fire Chief Matt Thompson, officials responded to a two-story house fire on Monica Drive in Centerton at 6:52 a.m. on Sunday.

Four people were home at the time of the fire. Three of the occupants, including a child, were able to escape via a second-floor deck.

A 64-year-old man was living on the first floor of the home and did not make it out. Fire officials would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

The Benton County fire marshal is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

