Man caught on video attempting to break into houses overnight; gets into one car and home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People in Capitol View-Stifft Station area are shaken up after seeing a man trying to break into their homes and he was successful with one house. Many of them speaking out Wednesday.

One woman says she didn’t hear anything overnight but once her fiancé went outside early Wednesday, they noticed her car door open. Then when she shared her story with others on the Nextdoor app she learned she wasn’t the only one.

“He comes up to the front porch,” Katie Gusewelle said.

As she laid down to sleep, you can see in surveillance video a man attempting to break into her home.

“It’s scary to think that someone would be so bold as to try to open your front door at 4:45 in the morning,” Gusewelle said.

A police report said it all started around 4 a.m. Wednesday, when a man went through Gusewelle’s car and after getting into one, he went for the front door.

“And we have camera in the front of the house, on the side pointed towards our cars for this reason because it has happened to us before,” Gusewelle said.

Despite seeing cameras out front of these houses, Gusewelle says the thief came prepared.

“He had a very small flashlight in his hand,” Gusewelle said. “He had a backpack to conceal anything he took.”

Her house wasn’t the only one he hit, within the same house and less than a mile away he had some luck at another house. He got inside.

“They’re going house to house, car to car in a general area or a street until they I guess fill up the bags that they bring with them,” Gusewelle said.

The couple who lives in the house shared the video to alert others but wanted to remain anonymous. They said they’re still shocked this man came into their home and took stuff.

“It worries me because he’s going to enter the wrong house one day and people are going to use their second amendment right as they’re allowed to,” Gusewelle said.

He later ran off after meeting the couple’s dog. Everyone who has been hit wants to share a message.

“Keep your doors locked,” Gusewelle said.

The people who we talked to say he only took a cell phone, a lighter, and some keys. If you recognize the guy or know any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to contact Little Rock Police.