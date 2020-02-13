Man shot in Pulaski County, investigation underway

HENSLEY, Ark. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It happened on Oak Road near East Hensley Road.

Authorities say the man who was shot is in his late 50’s.

Details about his condition was not immediately available, but he is expected to survive.

Deputies believe the victim and the shooter know each other, but no suspect information was immediately available.

They do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 340 -TIPS.