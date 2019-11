Many Low Temperature Records Broken Across Arkansas Tuesday Morning. More Record Cold Tonight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several locations across the state set new records for low temperatures Monday, November 12, 2019 as a blast of arctic air caused temperatures to plummet to the 20’s and teens.

Little Rock, specifically, shattered a 108 year record hitting a low of 20°. The previous record was 22° set in 1911. Monday morning was also the coldest November temperature at Little Rock since November 18, 2014.

New Record Lows:

North Little Rock: 18°. The previous record low was 23° set back in 1976.

Little Rock: 20°. The previous record low was 22° set back in 1911.

Little Rock AFB/Jacksonville: 19°. The previous record low was 25° set back in 1976.

Russellville: 19°. The previous record low was 20° set back in 1976.

Hot Springs Airport: 22°. The previous record low was 27° set back in 1987.

Alicia: 17°. The previous record low was 18° set back in 1976.

Batesville Lock and Dam: 18°. The previous record low was 19° set back in 1976.

Batesville Airport: 16°. The previous record low was 21° set back in 1950.

Calico Rock: 15°. The previous record low was 21° set back in 1995.

Fordyce: 22°. The previous record low was 25° set back in 1950.

Malvern: 20°. The previous record low was 22° set back in 1950.

Rohwer: 23°. The previous record low was 28° set back in 1987.

Sheridan: 21°. The previous record low was 22° set back in 1976.

Sparkman: 20°. The previous record low was 25° set back in 1968.

Stuttgart Airport: 21°. The previous record low was 28° set back in 2013.

Newport: 16°. The previous record low was 20° set back in 1950.

Conway: 17°. The previous record low was 21° set back in 1950.

Beedeville: 19°. The previous record low was 23° set back in 1976.

Texarkana: 23°. The previous record low was 24° set back in 1911.

Jonesboro: 19°. The previous record low was 20° set back in 1976.

Tied Record Lows:

Monticello: 25°. The previous record low was 25° set back in 1984.

Keo: 19°. The previous record low was 19° set back in 1950.

Mena: 15°. The previous record low was 15° set back in 1911.

Record cold is expected again Wednesday morning with low temperatures dropping into the teens. It won’t feel as cold, however, with winds becoming light.