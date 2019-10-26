Medical marijuana facility plans to open by mid-November

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – The construction of a Craighead County medical marijuana facility is continuing with officials hope that it will be open by mid-November.

According to a post on the NEA Full Spectrum Facebook page, crews are working on the facility on Highway 49 North in Brookland.

Contractors are expected to release it to the facility by mid-November.

“We are currently working hard to ensure that we will be ready for state inspections a (as) soon as possible after that,” the post noted. “Thank you for your patience and we are looking forward to serving you.”